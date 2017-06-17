The Moment: Edwin Encarnacion hasn’t been quite as advertised for the Indians as yet, but he does still seem to have some muscle memory from being a Blue Jay and mashing at Target Field. He hit a 3 run homer in the 3rd inning to put the Twins well behind early, on their way to being evven more behind later.

The Hero: Carlos Carrasco worked into the 7th inning with only one real blemish, while striking out 7 and scattering 4 hits. When your team wins by 7, it’s easy to forget the pitching that leads to only one run scored.

The Goat: Nik Turley ‘s MLB career looks like it will be unfortunately brief. He couldn’t get through 5 innings and gave up 8 runs while allowing 9 hits and 4 walks, while striking out only 3. The Twins probably won’t expose him to this kind of abuse much longer.

The Soundtrack: Unsteady – X Ambassadors – Boy, it’s completely unintentional but the soundtrack has been pretty vicious with the Twins when they lose lately.

The Story – The good news for the Twins is that there is no way you can say this game has anything to do with real life. First off, there was the whole thing about Nik Turley starting again. He’s never been a prospect for the Twins, and the expectations for him going forward aren’t that great. This wasn’t the type of game that you could project a lot of dark times going forward.

Heck, after Turley was removed, the Bullpen came in and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings. With the game out of hand, the Twins didn’t even feel compelled to use their so-called “better” relievers, and they still managed to shut Cleveland down. The offense, which has been dynamic lately, was a weak element to the team, though, but Joe Mauer struck out three times and that alone should tell you that the whole offense was an aberration today.

And who can be upset about the product on the field when there are Prince umbrellas to be had across the stadium? So, there was a replacement pitcher, a bizarrely awful offense and Prince memorabilia. This wasn’t even a real game. It’s all good!