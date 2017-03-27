Spring training is coming down to its conclusion. Roster moves are getting a little bit tougher to make, because they aren’t as obvious. One of the tougher moves the Twins made was sending Jose Berrios to Rochester to start the season. This is largely because he was not in camp, but rather playing for his homeland, Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Undoubtedly, he will be up sooner rather than later. That doesn’t mean he is happy about it.

The Twins are also sorting out their bullpen. Today, Buddy Boshers had a very rough game, and that likely sealed the deal for him as well. Boshers is likely going to be designated for assignment sooner rather than later. Out of options, it stands to reason another team might grab him and he might not be with the team much longer. Consider all of these factors, that Berrios is already designated for assignment, that Boshers has pitched himself off the Twins roster, and perhaps into a new job entirely, and then peruse this epic bit of passive aggressive shade

Oh… Without saying a word, that’s pretty savage. Is there bad blood between Boshers and Berrios? Is Berrios salty about Boshers lasting longer in camp than he did? Maybe Berrios is just a big fan of literally anything Rhett Bollinger likes? Whatever happened, Berrios hasn’t “unliked” this Bollinger’s tweet yet.

I’m not inside the Twins’ prospect’s mind, but it appears that he is making a statement – whatever that may be – but doing so in a way that shows he is ready to be a Minnesota fixture. With non-confrontational, priggish passive aggression.