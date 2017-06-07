The Moment: Hector Santiago seems to have had a falling out with the strike zone, as they are no longer close. After walking a couple Mariners, Robinson Cano followed up with a three run homer to put the Mariners out in front. It would get worse before it got better.

The Hero: This game got away from the Twins quickly, so truly, there wasn’t much leverage to be…. leveraged after Cano’s home run. Robbie was the hero.

The Goat: So, um, Hector Santiago might not be that good.

The Soundtrack: Hey Daddy – Usher. Usher is still out there making music with high production values, but I don’t know that he is the icon to teenagers he once was. He’s like 40 now, after all.

The Story: This game got really ugly, really quickly. Not only did Hector Santiago move from one disaster to another at nearly every turn, but right behind him, Randy Rosario was clobbered in only a third of an inning of work. He was marked for 5 earned runs in his short stay. Alex Wimmers gave up two runs in his 1 2/3 innings, and has a massive welt on the inside of his knee to show for it, after taking a Jarrod Dyson line drive off that particular spot.

The Twins offense actually wasn’t all that bad, not that it matters when you give up 12 runs, but they almost matched the Mariners on hits 12-11. The walks were pretty much level as well, 5-4. The big issue, as it would turn out, was that the Mariners lumped all that OBP in the first 5 innings, while the Twins spread theirs out, all while failing to execute when their runners actually were on base.

It wasn’t a good game, especially for fans that wanted to stay up late to watch the game. Definitely a snoozer. They are playing out in Seattle again tonight, with Adalberto Mejia on the mound. IT has the be a bit better than Tuesday night. I hope.