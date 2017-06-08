The Moment: All right, let’ just get Mike Zunino to tap into a double play with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th, and the Twins can shake off that loss from Tuesday night, and we can all move on with our lives. This win wi– oh hell.

The Hero: Mike Zunino hit two homeruns, including this walk off, and as a result, his WPA was over 1. His at bats by themselves were worth one full win. That’s incredible.

The Goat: Take a look at the Win Expectancy graph.



Things took a turn during Brandon Kintzler’s outing.

The Soundtrack: Ball of Fire – The Skatalites – This is really nothing like Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire”

The Story: This is a tough game to write about. How can you have anything to say about an entire game, when it turned on the very last pitch of the game, especially when everything to that point had been positive for the Twins.?

If there was a problem, it was certainly the Twins’ inability to keep the ball in the park. The Mariners only had 5 hits through the game, but 4 of them were home runs, including the two by Zunino and others from Carlos Ruiz and Kyle Seager. The Twins had more hits, including a big 3 run home run from Miguel Sano to put the Twins in front.

Alas, they weren’t in front at the very end of the game, so it didn’t much matter. Adalberto Mejia went 5 innings and allowed only 3 runs, which is an improvement over Tuesday night, and Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers who worked 3 innings while allowing only one run. All this is good, but none of it mattered.