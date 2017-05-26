Aaron Gleeman, editor at Baseball prospectus has informed us that the computers and algorithms are starting to believe the Twin might actually be able to keep this start up. Take a look at his tweet Gleeman posted today.

Twins' playoff odds on @BaseballPro have risen from 20.5% on Opening Day to 39.8% today. Now projected for 83 wins. https://t.co/kRxzd3fQqb pic.twitter.com/HJ5zZ63TC8 — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 26, 2017

It makes sense that this would take a while for analytical measures to believe the Twins were doing anything legitimate. The big change, it seemed early in the year, was in their rotation, where Ervin Santana looked very impressive, Hector Santiago looked capable and the back of the rotation did enough to keep the team relevant. The peripheral numbers, however, were not as promising.

Three things happened for the Twins that helped sway analysis in their favor. First, they started hitting. The entire roster came around, including players like Joe Mauer and Byron Buxton, who are each doing much better. Then there was the addition of Jose Berrios, who isn’t augmented as much by luck, but by sheer talent. Lastly, there was the relentless progression of time. Basically, it is being revealed that the pitchers performing above their metrics isn’t a fluke. The defense is that good, and the pitching has improved because of it. The Twins are better as a result.

Will everything work out, that the team will above .500? Maybe. The math is bearing out what I think all of us already realized. This team is much better than we thought it would be at the beginning of the year.