The Moment: Steven Souza tied the game in the 9th with a 2 out single.

The Hero: Brian Dozier, but he just singled in a run and walked three times.

The Goat: Kennys Vargas went 0-8 and struck out 4 times.

The Soundtrack: I’m at the in-laws, and we are watching NASCAR.

The Story: The Twins had the lead, but then Brandon Kintzler blew it. Joe Mauer reached base 7 times. Hector Santiago lost a game he didn’t even start. I watched the game on TV and I was too exhausted to write a full post on the subject.