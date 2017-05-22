The Moment: The Twins were trailing for most of the game, but for one brief moment in the 7th, it seemed like they were going to turn it around. Miguel Sano doubled and brought in two runs to make it a 5-4 game. That was as far as it got, however. At least we all this moment.

The Hero: Miguel Sano was better than any of those Royals. That should count for something. His RBI double was well timed, and his other hit brought in a run. It’s too bad so many other players were involved in this one.

The Goat: Phil Hughes only had 4 innings of work, and he coughed up three homers and 5 earned runs. No Royals stood out,, mostly because Hughes was so comprehensively bad.

The Soundtrack: The second game of the double header!

The Story: The Twins stumbled out of the gate in their true double header, as Salvador Perez hit his first home run in the top of the 2nd, and the Twins never looked back.

Phil Hughes wasn’t terribly effective, working only 4 innings, which were accompanied by three home runs, 5 earned runs and 6 total hits. Fortunately, the bullpen was solid behind him, and Paul Molitor was wise enough to work Adam Wilk to his breaking point to ensure there were enough arms for the afternoon game.

The Twins lost in that first game, but they were still on base frequently, collecting 9 hits on their way to 4 runs. It foretold of good things to come.