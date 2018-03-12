Pioneer Press: Lance Lynn signing has Twins players thinking big about 2018 – So this is pretty crazy, but apparently before their latest acquisition, the Twins didn’t even know what year it is.

Roster Rundown: Well, the Twins did it again. They waited and poached another of the free agents that have been waiting for an opportunity all offseason. They signed Lance Lynn to a one year deal for only $12m. That’s less than Phil Hughes. They signed Logan Morrison and now Lance Lynn, and they are making less than Joe Mauer combined. That’s a coup. In order to add space for Lynn, the Twins let Anibal Sanchez go. Those were a wild 3 weeks, Anibal.