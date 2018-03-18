WCCO – Twins Shortstop Jorge Polanco Suspended 80 Games For PEDs – It’s important to always remember that we are still in Minnesota and are ever on the precipice of something bad happening. With such a productive offseason, losing a starter for half the year just as the seasons starts is a prime example.

Roster Rundown: For those that weren’t here the other day, the Twins made news by trading minor league pitcher Luis Gil to the Yankees for infielder Jake Cave, while at the same time designating Kennys Vargas for assignment. Now, too late by a day, it appears a roster spot has opened up for Kennys. Oops.