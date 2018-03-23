Twins.mlb.com – Twins tab Odorizzi as Opening Day Starter – The trade acquisition is going to be starting on Thursday (!) in Baltimore, but this isn’t so much because Odorizzi is widely seen as the Twins’ best starter, but rather because Jose Berrios is being set up for a start in Puerto Rico, and they are trying to give Lance Lynn as much time as he needs to get ready for the season after his late signing.

Roster Rundown – Kennys Vargas was claimed by the Reds, officially ending his time in the Twins organization. The Reds grabbed him early in the waiver process, so he may be traded again further down the road, with the Reds simply seeking to stash him to try to get something in return.

Meanwhile, the Twins let former Red Chris Heisey go. His recent track record makes it seem unlikely that he will be on a Major League roster anywhere.