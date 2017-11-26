In a radio interview with Jim Bowden, Thad Levne stated that Yu Darvish and Shohei Ohtani are “priorities” for the Twins this off-season. There is some wiggle room in the interpretation of his comments, that the priority was in “putting together the best offer” rather than simply making sure that those two sign in Minneapolis, but frankly, that’s splitting hairs.

This continues a positive trend in Minnesota’s off=season. Even if it is just posturing, the Twins have indicated to fans, players, agents and other teams that they intend to be active this winter. This is good PR for the time being, especially since the market has been dormant, but also, as I noted previously, it gets them a seat at the table in the pursuit of the top free agents and trade targets.

Of course, this is all just talk until something happens. The Twins are talking a good game, but the clamoring masses will likely only be quelled if the Twins can successfully execute a big move. The Twins have now been tied to Darvish, Ohtani, Gerrit Cole, Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias specifically. Everyone is hoping that one of those connections comes through before all is said and done.