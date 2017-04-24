There were two things that stuck out about the roster the Twins constructed to open the season. First, in the battle between Adalberto Mejia and Tyler Duffey for the final spot in the rotation, the Twins brought both north. Second, in the battle between Kennys Vargas and ByungHo Park for the the designated hitter role, the Twins picked neither. Instead, the Twins went with 13 pitchers and only 12 position players. That was bound to change.

Despite a Twins Territory clamoring for the demotion of Michael Tonkin, or perhaps a short stay for someone like Craig Breslow, the organization seemed determined to ensure that Mejia would lose his spot in the rotation. Mejia didn’t help himself, but he wasn’t really given much chance to redeem himself either. In three starts, Mejia was allowed to work 1.2 innings, 5 innings, and 2.2 innings, for a total of 9.1 innigs. For those that might speculate that he gave up a lot of runs, that’s not entirely the case. He gave up 6 runs in those three starts. Again, not great, but it’s not often that a starter is pulled in the second inning after giving up 3 runs.

Mejia struck out 10 batters in those 9.1 innings of work and allowed a batting average against of only .297, despite an unseemly .360 BABIP. I’m not saying it was all good for Mejia, because it wasn’t. I’m saying it wasn’t bad enough that he should have been pulled at the first sign of trouble. The fact that he was suggests, perhaps, that he was designated to be the scapegoat all along. When he struggled, he wasn’t permitted the time to sort it out. Perhaps it was an ongoing battle between he and Duffey, and Duffey’s results in the bullpen were just better.

One way or another, Mejia’s performance in his 9 innings of work shouldn’t deter any positive vibes you had from him. He is still a capable pitcher, with a major league repertoire, and the maturity and ability to pitch at the major league level. It seems that, even if he is ready for that role, the Twins aren’t quite there yet. It will be up to Mejia to prove that he has what it takes to make his stay in Rochester brief.