The Twins have signed most of their draft picks from the June draft, and will not be signing any more, as the deadline too do so has come and gone. With these players signing they have been able to send those guys off to their minor league assignment. Twins fans who are deeply immersed in developmental progress of the minor league system are likely aware that top prospect Royce Lewis homered in his first professional at bat, and is batting over .300 with the GCL Twins. Their second selection, Brent Rooker was already moved to Elizabethtown, perhaps on a fast track to the Majors, and already leads that team with 4 home runs.

The GCL Twins are the home of most of the freshly signed rookies, and there was a surprising name atop the statistical leaderboard. Alex Robles, drafted in the 30th round, and given only $1,000 as a signing bonus, currently leads the team in batting average, and has the highest OPS among rookies, even including Lewis. Have the Twins found a diamond in the rough? Has the new front office dug so deep, and added so much depth that this 30th round selection might just be a top talent?

No, of course not. Robles has 8 professional games under his belt. It’s far too soon to tell. It’s far too soon to tell with any certainty what the future for any of these players hold, but collectively, prepare for them to receive a whole lot more scrutiny than one would otherwise expect from a rookie class. Derek Falvey and Thad Levine just had their first draft within the organization. They added 30+ new players into the organization in one fell swoop.

This is the first significant step the team has made to make the organization their own. How this group, from Lewis to Robles develops, is going to be picked apart for years.