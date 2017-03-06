Earlier this weekend, Aaron Gleeman and John Bonnes had their weekly podcast, and noted that the Twins are probably done for good on the free agency market for the offseason. They have added Jason Castro, Matt Belisle, Chris Gimenez, Dan Rohlfing, Eddy Rodriguez, Ben Paulsen, Matt Hague, Benji Gonzalez, Drew Stubbs, JB Shuck, Ryan Vogelsong, Nick Tepesch, Drew Rucinski, Craig Breslow and Jim Miller. Not exactly a murderer’s row. Castro and Belisle will certainly be on the roster, and we will probably see one of Gimenez, Stubbs, Shuck, Paulsen and Breslow on the roster at some point, if not all 4.

But that’s it. That’s the extent of a roster overhaul that we saw on the free agency market. There weren’t any trades, either. There won’t be another significant free agent signed through the rest of Spring Training, largely because there aren’t any names out there that would improve the team’s roster if they were signed. Even the rotation! Even the bullpen! It’s very sparse out there. The only remaining FA of any substance is Pedro Alvarez, a DH, and Brett Lawrie, a 2b/3b, all positions the Twins aren’t going to look to upgrade.

And then there is the trade market. Sure, there are players that will come available as camp competitions sort themselves out. The Twins will always be listening for offers on Brian Dozier, but the market for him is still pretty soft. If any Twins go down, it’s hard to believe Minnesota would feel compelled to patch the lineup. They aren’t expecting to be battling for a playoff spot this year, so an injury won’t be a disaster, but rather an opportunity to see a young guy at the highest level. Minnesota isn’t giving up a piece for the future to patch up this season’s roster.

So this is it. This is the Twins roster you get. Maybe I should get a head start on putting together a season preview.