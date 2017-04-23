The Moment: The Tigers wrapped this game up early, and then kept pounding the Twins, likely in retaliation for the Twins’ Miguel Sano having the gall to react unfavorably when thrown at and mushed in the face by the catcher. Alex Avila, the catcher for today’s game, stepped in and bopped a dinger in the 2nd to give the Tigers their first lead.

The Hero: Jim Adduci has his moment in the sun. The 31 year old has only had 148 career at bats before today’s game, and went 3-4 with 2 run double. Hard to be mad at a guy with a history like that. You have permission to be plenty mad with the pitching staff, however.

The Goat: Kyle Gibson, stop that! It was another bad outing for Twins pitchers, and this time, they likely won’t be doing anything to the rotation afterwards. Gibson’s outing was far more troubling than Mejia’s yesterday, working the same length with half the strikeouts and twice the runs. But yeah, Mejia is the problem.

The Soundtrack: In the City – The Eagles. Through the next few days, that city will be Arlington. They were awesome there last season, let’s see if it continues.

The Story: It’s always a good time when a position player has to come in to pitch, but the irony was a little thick today. The Twins reduced their pitching staff by one, and immediately, like, the very next game, Chris Gimenez needed to come in and work a third of an inning. That’s just comedic right there. Gimenez worked his third of an inning, and probably had one of hte best outings of the day. Buddy Boshers was the most effective pitcher of the game (and was subsequently sent back to Rochester, presumably in favor of a starter) while Gibson, Michael Tonkin and Ryan Pressly left a lot to be desired.

This was the Tigers’ B squad too. In addition to having Avila in to catch replace Twins killer James McCann, they also had Adduci and former Twins frahand John Hicks at first base. All three were critical to the Tigers’ success. Hicks batted in 5 runs for Detroit. It was his season debut, as it was with Adduci. That’s terrible!

The Twins offense struggled to make contact, but when they did, it was pretty solid. Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario each homered for the Twins, but that counted for 1/3rd of the team’s hits. They struck out 9 times, which is bad especially because Byron Buxton had the day off. We are now to the point in the season that we expected. The offense is clubbing some dingers, and they are scoring a handful of runs every time out, but their pitching is breathtakingly awful.