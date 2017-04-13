Your browser does not support iframes.

The Moment: Andrew Romine had hit a grand slam. I don’t know if there is much else you really need to say. Except holy crap, Andrew Romine? Of all the guys on the roster? I can understand why they didn’t pitch around him, I’ll just say that.

The Hero: I reiterate, Andrew Romine hit a grand slam. Not only that, the Twins were winning by 2, then they were down by 2.

The Goat: Kyle Gibson gave up a grand slam to Andrew Romine.

The Soundtrack: Listening to CBS Sports Radio again. They are not currently talking about sports.

The Story: OK, let’s touch on some of the good stuff from this game. The Twins were winning 3-1 on all non-grand slam related plays, which is pretty good. The pitching, except for that Grand Slam, was pretty decent. Craig Breslow and Tyler Duffey pitched 4 scoreless innings. Duffey is on the Hector Santiago plan, as he struck out zero Detroit Tigers in 3 innings, but still escaped unscathed. Remarkable.

The Twins struck out 9 times, but none of those strikeouts belonged to Byron Buxton. He was given the night off. Max Kepler and Jorge Polancio had 2Ks. On a positive note, Brian Dozier finally hit HR #1 with a lead off blast, while Joe Mauer provided the other two runs with a bases loaded single. Come on Joe, if Andrew Romine can hit a grand slam, SURELY you can too!

The Twins are going to need to start hitting again if they want to remain competitive. It’s far more likely that they continue to give up 5 runs a game, rather than lingering around 2 like they did for the first 7 games. They only collected 4 hits for the game, and it leads one to wonder what the breaking point will be for the front office for defense vs offense. How long until Byung Ho Park is up again, jackin’ dingers? He could totally hit a grand slam.