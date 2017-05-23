The Moment: With the game having been tied back up, and two runners on base, Joe Mauer – Joe flippin Mauer! – hit an opposite field double that bounced off of Trey Mancini’s outstretched glove. Byron Buxton scored, and the Twins were in front and put two more runners in scoring position.

The Hero: It’s that Mauer guy again. He had 3 hits and drove in two runs. If you didn’t know, Mauer is batting .274 on the season and .345 in the month of May.

The Goat: Poor Tyler Wilson. He didn’t do well, but he also wasn’t set up for success. Ubaldo Jimenez had a 6-0 lead, and he gave almost all of it back by the time that Wilson came in to pitch. Wilson got out of the inning, but Jimenez’ last two runners scored with Wilson on the hill. Then, Wilson gave up the go ahead runs. That’s kind of on him.

The Soundtrack: Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Perhaps because of Jersey Boys and the renewed interest, I would say Frankie Valli holds up.

The Story: Kyle Gibson has returned to the Twins! He will likely not stick around very long! He lasted 5 innings, which is pretty useful, but he also put the Twins behind 5-0 by the end of the of the 2nd inning. On the other hand, he only allowed one run in the next three innings, which isn’t nothing! Also, if you are the type of person who espouses such platitudes, you could say that he was pitching to the score, because… Well, I’ll let Brandon Warne presciently foretell what was coming.

Don't sleep on Ubaldo's ability to let the Twins back into this one. — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) May 23, 2017

The Twins collected 21 hits. Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco had four hits, while Mauer and Max Kepler each had three. Everyone had at least 1 hit, actually. Kepler and Sano included dingers among their hits. Things were going pretty well for the Twins, except, perhaps, for Kyle Gibson. Naturally, with all these good things going on for the team, they will probably get rained out tonight.