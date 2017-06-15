The Moment: To be fair, Eddie Rosario hit three home runs, so I need to be specific. It was his first blast that turned the tide, as the Twins took the lead for the first time, making it 4-3 n the 2nd inning. The Twins would go on to score a few more runs.

The Hero: Max Kepler had 3 hits, including a HR, Kennys Vargas had 4 hits, and Eduardo Escobar had 5 hits and they still weren’t the heroes of today’s game, as Mr. Eddie Rosario 4-5 with three home runs. Admittedly, the one off Carlos Ruiz just seemed mean.

The Goat: Christian Bergman just came over from the Rockies this season. Target Field must have felt like Coors to him.

The Soundtrack: Life’s Been Good – Joe Walsh – Hard to complain after a 13 run victory

The Story: Apparently, the Twins have figured out how to circumvent their bullpen. Just keep scoring runs. Relentlessly. Even when the opponent throws in the catcher to pitch, just crank out a homer in the first at bat to show that you can. The team collected 28 hits, which set a franchise record. They also only had 21 batters retired without a hit. 3 outs were made on the basepaths.

This was the kind of game where you leave Kyle Gibson in for 6 innings, despite 12 hits and allowing 6 runs, because the bullpen needs a break, and it didn’t matter, because the game was so far out of hand. Tyler Duffey came in to work in the 7th inning, for some reason, and was fine, but Ryan Pressly needed work and was more appropriately used to clean up the rest of the game.

All players named Ed had 9 hits in 11 at bats, including 3 HRs and 7 RBI. At one point in the 3rd, the Twins had 8 hits in a row. Jason Castro was busted trying to get to second on an inattentive throw, but otherwise, Joe Mauer was the only player to be retired that inning. Mauer didn’t contribute much to the shelling, but neither did Miguel Sano or Byron Buxton, who were off. There is some offensive talent on this team.