The Moment: This was a pitchers duel through most of the game, with Adalberto Mejia and Alex Meyer on the mound for their respective teams. This must have driven many Twins bloggers insane. Meyer never really had a shot here and Mejia has been slow rolled, despite being MLB ready on arrival. I digress. The starters were good, but the bullpens were terrible, and in the top of the 9th, with the bases loaded, Jason Castro smacked a two run single to put the Twins in front. Their bullpen would hold on.

The Hero: The Angels took the lead in the 8th thanks to a Kole Calhoun solo home run. They also scored their first run on a Kole Calhoun home run. Were it not for Calhoun, I think the Angels would be pretty bad.

The Goat: Jose Alvarez didn’t work very long, but what he did was significant. After getting Max Kepler to ground out, he was let down by his teammates,as Jefry Marte whiffed on a Jorge Polanco pop up. After that, it was all on Alvarez, who loaded the bases for Jason Castro. Castro singled, bringing in the tying and go ahead run. The good news was that only one run was earned!

The Soundtrack: Have you ever – Brandy. What, Brandy? Have I ever what?

The Story: In a game where the Angels came in, looking to make history, they did, but not what they were trying to do. Albert Pujols was only one big fly away from reaching 600 for his career. By the time the game was over, he was still stuck at 599. The history came in the 4th inning, when Jefry Marte bounced into a triple play, the first the Twins turned in 11 years. Marte would also miss an easy pop out form Jorge Polanco to start the Twins’ big 9th inning. Jefry Marte is the best.

The Twins got to reunite with a handful of former Twins. The Angels ran Alex Meyer out to start, and featured an outfield with Shane Robinson and Ben Revere. I mean, not the best former Twins, but they were all definitely here for a little while. Meyer seems to be the most useful of the three, and went 6 solid, effective innings, striking out 4 Twins and allowing a home run to Miguel Sano, which is definitely forgiveable.

The Twins offense was slow to develop after that early dinger from Sano. Maybe it was the late night. Robbie Grossman did have 2 hits, but wasn’t a part of the team’s big 9th. Castro gets the plaudits for that fine piece of work and his two run single. The Angels don’t get any better in their rotation, so the hope is that the Twins offense wakes up a little, so when Pujols does hit #600, the Twins can still claim a W.