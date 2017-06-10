The Moment: The Giants were held scoreless by Ervin Santana, and as usually the case, the first time multiple runs were scored on one swing of the bat ended up as the big game changing moment. That was a double, also by Ervin Santanna, with the bases loaded that scored 3 of the Twins’ 4 runs. He does it all.

The Hero: Ervin Santana had the highest WPA both at the plate AND on the mound. If he were two different players, he would have been the two best players of this game.

The Goat: Remember Matt Moore? So do Twins hitters, who had 7 hits and scored 4 runs, while striking out only 3 times against the former Tampa Bay Ray.

The Soundtrack: Time of the Season – The Zombies – The reputation of Zombies has really changed in the last few years. There once was time when they were just a pop-rock band, and now they are everywhere.

The Story: Keeping in mind that Ervin Santana spent an entire season in the National League with the Atlanta Braves, consider this. After last night’s game, Santana set career highs for RBI in a season, and matched his total for doubles. In fact, he doubled his career total for RBI with his bases clearing shot against the Giants.

And don’t forget that magic “post loss Ervin Sanntana” pitching ability. He allowed only 4 hits, walked 1 and struck out 5 on his way to his complete game shut out. If you even think for a second of pointing out that the Giants offense is actually pretty bad, I will need to ask you to please keep it down. Why can’t you just let us enjoy this one thing before crapping all over everything.

Anyways, the Twins did pretty well at the plate, with Robbie F’n Grossman collecting 3 hits and Brian Dozier adding 2 of his own. Still, this game was all about Erv. This whole dang season is all about Erv.