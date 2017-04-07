The Moment: The Twins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning, but it was back and forth in the middle of the game. Finally, in the 7th inning, Jason Castro stepped up and drove a ball to center to bring Miguel Sano home. It was the winning run, and the final momentum swing to the Twins’ favor.

The Hero: After Castro stepped up, Jorge Polanco had a double of his own. It was the second RBI hit for Polanco, who drove in the first run of the game with a single in the second as well. It doesn’t get factored into WPA, but he also did some solid work in the field to keep things close.

The Goat: Mike Minor, the ever in repair reliever for the Royals was in complete disrepair on Thursday. He worked an inning, but it was the one where the Twins took the lead for good. He was hit hard by Castro and Polanco, as well as by Sano, who singled before Castro and Polanco followed him at the plate.

The Soundtrack: Down – Socialburn – Hey guys, Socialburn had a reunion a couple of years ago. Were you there for it? No? Did you know about Socialburn before this post? No? Me neither! Thanks Pandora algorithms!

The Story: The Twins have a sweep! We’ve made it through Game 3, and the Twins still haven’t suffered a loss. The bullpen has been solid for all three games, despite Molitors aggressive use of them. It’s almost like Mollie is trying to cause the ‘pen to default, just so he can show the team that it won’t be so bad when it all comes crashing down.

Enough about the questionable pitcher management. The Twins won! Again! That’s the third game in a row! They are doing it on offense, in the field and, more or less, with their pitching. The bullpen has been very good, keeping the Royals off the board all series. Maybe in a couple of weeks, Molitor will feel his starters are stretched out long enough to work more than 5 innings, but for the time being, I guess this will work.

The Twins won this one thanks to clutch hitting off of good pitching. The Royals slost Wade Davis and Gregg Holland, but much of their former bullpen is still in place. They signed Jason Hammel to start, and he is coming off a World Series victory. The Twins after their 9 walk affair yesterday took 7 walks today, while also assembling 9 hits, including those well timed doubles from Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco. Eddie freaking Rosario picked up two walks today. It’s a well oiled machine right now.