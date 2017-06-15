The Moment: Just like last night, it was a three run home run in the second inning from the starting catcher that swung the momentum. Of course, this time it was Chris Gimenez that did the damage, rather than Mike Zunino, so the Twins were the beneficiaries.

The Hero: Chris Gimenez hit that three run blast, and that wasn’t his only home run. He hit a solo shot in his next at bat as well, giving him 4 RBI on the day.

The Goat: Meet Ariel Miranda. He’s the guy that gave up two home runs to Chris Gimenez.

The Soundtrack: I felt the desire to listen to Talksprt today, which is the English sports talk station. Instead of Mike and Mike, they have “The Two Mikes”. The UK is so weird!

The Story: The Twins finished off their season series with the Mariners in a somewhat unconventional manner. 4 of the team’s runs came off the bat of their back up catcher, who had only homered once before this season. His bat alone accounted for 2/3rds of the team’s runs. The other runs were driven in by Eduardo Escobar. That’s what he does now.

While nobody would have seen Gimenez or Escobar coming, I think Jose Berrios is probably the only pitcher any opponent would fear at this stage. Indeed, he came through with an outing that lasted 8 innings, which is the biggest thing right now, given how worn out and terrible the bullpen is. Only Brandon Kintzler was used today, so it was nice to see that he is still doing ok.

The Twins get back to playing their divisional rivals this weekend. They start with the Indians and a 4 game series starting tomorrow night. It should be pretty clear right now that the offense isn’t the problem anymore, because anyone in the lineup can go off at any time. Hopefully, that breeds confidence as they take on last year’s AL Champs.