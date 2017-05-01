The Moment: The Royals took an early 2-0 lead after stringing together a few hits in the second inning. The Twins came out in the next half inning and took the lead and didn’t look back. That change in momentum came on one swing of the bat. Miguel Sano’s bat, specifically, and you had better believe the swing resulted in a jacked dinger.

The Hero: Not only did Miguel bring about the Twins’ first lead of the game, he sustained their offensive assault. Sano had three hits, and actually earned a hit every time he could make contact, drove in two more runs aside from his big blast. I know we are only a month into the season, but I feel like I can say that it’s been established: Miguel Sano is pretty good.

The Goat: Jason Hammel was so good in Chicago. He’s never really been any good anywhere else BUT Chicago. I wonder why he ever leaves? Today, he only worked 3 innings, and had his day ruined by Miguel Sano.

The Soundtrack – Lovers and Friends – Usher, ft Ludacris and Lil John – Smart move by Usher, as being juxtaposed with Luda and Lil John only make his angelic voice shine a little bit brighter.

The Story: Do you know the name of the player leading the league in RBI? That would be Miguel Sano after a 5 RBI performance. This is a good reflection not only of how dominant Sano has been (and he has definitely been dominant) but also the early success of the batters in front of him, from Brian Dozier to Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman. Even Byron Buxton is turning it on lately, and accounted for one of the runs of Sano’s 3 run blast today.

Oh, and the Twins also went 4-1 on their most recent road trip, after taking 2/3 from the Rangers and both games in a rain shortened series with Kansas City. In this stretch of games, it was as much about their bats coming alive as it was the pitching, which is, unfortunately, on its way to regressing to what we all expected. But with Miguel Sano collecting 9 hits in the last three games, right in the middle of the order, who needs pitching?

The Twins did early on, quite frankly. The combination of their early success on the mound and their recent mashing at the plate have led the Twins to a mountain top nobody was expecting: Above .500 through the month of April. The Twins will start with an off day to savor their success, and then will return home on Tuesday as they look to continue a much better tart than anyone anticipated.