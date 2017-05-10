The Moment: The Twins were trailing Old Friend Mike Pelfrey by a 2-1 score in the 4th inning, when the Twins took the lead, and didn’t relinquish it. Kennys Vargas hit a two run homer to turn the tide.

The Hero: Kennys Vargas occupied the role of big slugger in the middle of the lineup vacated by the suspended Miguel Sano. He succeeded! His one hit was that two run shot, which goosed the Twins momentum in the right direction.

The Goat: Reliever Dan Jennings oversaw the Twins expansion of their lead, which did not come against Kennys Vargas, but rather against the bottom and top of the order. Ehire Adrianza had an RBI. Byron Buxton drove Adrianza home. Flippin’ Joe Mauer even had an RBI. Not a great look for a professional baseball pitcher.

The Soundtrack: The Longest Shortest Time – Podcast. I have heard good things, and I am trying it. I guess it’s about parenthood, or something? Probably not designed for me.

The Story: The Twins had the opportunity to face Mike Pelfrey, one of the players the Twins fans remember as being emblematic of their pitching woes through the beginning of this decade. The White Sox got to face Hector Santiago, who continued his miraculous fortune of having good outfielders augment his pedestrian stuff.

The Twins needed a game like this, one in which they won comfortably, after their disaster of a weekend. Santiago worked into the 7th inning, throwing 111 innings. It was an underrated MVP performance, giving most of their bullpen an extra day to recuperate. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers were excellent in relief as well. This is what happens if you don’t have to overwork your bullpen.

The bats were alive as well. The pitchers allowed only 4 hits, while the Twins had 12. They only struck out 5 times, and the only person to do so twice was Kennys Vargas. He might have taken the role of Sano replacement a touch too far. Buxton had his 3rd 3 game hit of his career against the White Sox. He is one of a long line of a Twins that seems to have Chicago’s number. At least there is one team he has. And it’s nice there is another Twin that does that to Chicago.

The Twins play the White Sox again tonight. This time, they can do it with Miguel Sano.