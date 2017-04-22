In the game that is still currently ongoing, things got a bit heated. Justin Haley hit Tigers outfielder in the face with an errant pitch, Matt Boyd decided to take matters into his own hands, and fired away at Miguel Sano. I’m not sure if that is something I would do, but things didn’t turn out quite as bad as they could have.

Sano & Boyd ejected after Boyd pitched behind Sano pic.twitter.com/m21DxM5J9M — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 22, 2017

Still, Sano and Boyd were each ejected, but James McCann mushing Sano likely played a significant role in this getting escalated. He may face discipline from the league. This is really the first time the Twins have been heated in the midst of a game since Delmon Young charged Jose Mijares after a Tigers pitcher beaned him in retaliation for Mijares hitting a Tiger. It was a weird time.