The Minnesota Twins, despite a rather suspect roster to start the season, the Twins have started making roster moves. We discussed the mechanics around Adalberto Mejia’s move, but the Twins have decided to add Nick Tepesch to the Major League roster as a bit of pitching depth in Mejia’s absence, however temporary it may be.

Tepesch is a 26 year old pitcher who came up with the Rangers and wwwas released after developing a significant arm injury. He attempted a comeback with the Dodgers, which was shortlived. Before his injury, he struggled with control, and wasn’t much of a strikeout pitcher, but he is still young enough that the idea of a bounceback can’t be dismissed out of hand. He was a non roster invitee at camp, and did fairly well for himself, likely missing out on a roster spot primarily because he wasn’t already on the 40 man roster.

Tepesch’s tenure in Texas was never very promising, but his brief time in the Twins’ organization has been quite successful, with a good spring and a 2.00 ERA in his short time in Rochester. Tepesch will likely move into the long relief role, but the 5th starter hasn’t been named. The Twins have not announced corresponding moves.