The first, signed yesterday, was former Yankee Micheal Pineda. His raw numbers weren’t great during his tenure in New York, but as you can see, his pitches have a lot of life, and he struck out a lot of people.He will be recovering from Tommy John surgery, but if he pitches like he did with New York, he will definitely play up with the Twins’ elite outfield behind them.

Additionally, just today, the Twins added Fernando Rodney, a veteran closer who will have plenty of use in the back of the bullpen. He had 39 saves with the Diamondbacks last year, but he has never been known for his control, and is on the wrong side of 40.