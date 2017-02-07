The Twins off-season has picked up in activity of late, though the moves may not initially seem terribly meaningful. We’ve seen through the years that these moves can some time pay off in ways never imagined. Johan Santana, after all, was a Rule 5 pick up. Maybe one day, we will look at the waiver claim of Ehire (pronounced Ay-ray) Adrianza as one of the building blocks of a pending dynasty.

But probably not. Adrianza has never proven himself to be a capable hitter, with a career average of .220, and only 3 career home runs. There is little chance he will overtake Jorge Polanco as the new shortstop. He may, however, unseat Danny Santana, because he has now become the best defensive infielder on the 40 man roster. Having him and Eduardo Escobar makes it possible for late inning defensive overhauls to the left side late in games.

That’s about the long an short of it. Adrianza isn’t a huge gain for the Twins, but he does have a skill that is lacking for the Twins right now. Is this worth a roster spot? Maybe, if that roster spot, ultimately, is Danny Santana’s. For the time being, it was Pat Light who was dropped from the 40 man.