The Twins had a seeming logjam of potential starting pitchers this year, with one of the more promising options being a healthy Trevor May, moving out of the bullpen and into the rotation. Now, unfortunately, he has been nipped by the Twins’ infamous injury bug, and will be on the shelf with a torn UCL, and will likely need Tommy John surgery. If there is any silver lining, it is that he will get a full year to rest his back. The bad news is, he will be 28 when he returns from surgery, and will, to that point, only have 25 career starts to his name. Not to put too fine a point on it, but this could be career altering for May.

From the perspective of the Twins, they certainly would have preferred the decision to play out on the field, but taking one variable out of the picture will make deciding who to put in the rotation a bit easier, with Jose Berrios and Adalberto Mejia emerging to the forefront, unless one of the veterans the team picked up in the offseason, notably Ryan Vogelsong, pitches his way into the roster for opening day. It’s unfortunate, but a part of life in baseball. It’s a bit too common a part of Twins’ baseball, it seems.