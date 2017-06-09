I promised it back on Monday, and indeed, the Twins made some moves. They weren’t necessarily the moves I expected, nor did they stem from the causes I was expecting. heck, there was an entirely new player thrown into the mix. Let’s run down the players that are have come and gone in the past few days, as well as a litle back story. First, the players that are out.

Hector Santiago – After his debacle Tuesday night, Hector Santiago went on the DL because he has “shoulder soreness”. There is plenty of room to speculate that Santiago’s injury is a broken fastball.

Jorge Polanco – Polanco’s grandfather passed away, and he has taken time off to go home and grieve. Our condolences to the Polancos on their loss.

Nick Tepesch – The Twins handled the whole Nick Tepesch experience strangely. He has been released.

Now, the players that the Twins have added.

Chris Heston – Taking Tepesch’s spot on the 40 man roster and Santiago’s place on the 25 man roster is Chris Heston, who the Twins claimed from the Dodgers. Heston has been a member of two organizations already this year, with dubious results. He never saw the field in LA, but worked 5 terrible innings in Seattle. He was a member of the Giants’ rotation for the whole season in 2015, however, working 177 2/3 innings to a 3.95 ERA. He’s 29, so hardly a prospect, but with real life MLB experience, he’s hardly a non-entity either. It would be a surprise if Heston doesn’t take Santiago’s spot in the rotation for a start or two.

Kennys Vargas – Vargas comes back just in time for the Twins to go to the National League, where he won’t be playing quite as much. We’ll see how Heston does, and how the Twins will further monkey with the roster when Polanco comes back, but I’m not sure if this will be a long trip back for Vargas.