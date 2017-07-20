The Minnesota Twins are apparently prepared to announce themselves as buyers at this trade deadline. Multiple reports are out that the Twins are in the final stages of completing a trade for Atlanta Braves’ lefty Jaime Garcia. Garcia provides depth to a shaky rotation through the stretch run, though Garcia has been fairly mediocre this season with an ERA in the low 4s. His walk rate is a higher this year than in previous seasons, but his luck rates are also suffering this year, so perhaps concluding with one of the best defenses in the league will benefit Garcia.

Though there hasn’t been an announced return yet, one would be justified in assuming that the prospect heading back to Atlanta will not be one of Minnesota’s top youngsters, given Garcia’s age and the fact that, at best, he will fill a spot in the back of the rotation. La Velle did throw some water on that that tough:

Was told it was a "pretty decent" prospect https://t.co/cRXu97WnqZ — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) July 21, 2017

We will likely know more tomorrow morning.