It’s been a while since I’ve checked in, but there hasn’t been much to right about. Instead, the news that has come out was about the Dodgers opting to acquire Logan Forsythe instead of Brian Dozier, and then it’s been mostly stories about how the Twins might have an interest in some player or another. This, subsequently, has been followed by radio silence.

For a team that has recently revamped its front office after the worst season in recent history, it’s extraordinarily frustrating. Undoubtedly, the duo of Thad Levine and Derick Falvey know that expectations for a shake up are high, which means their reluctance to make any moves to this point are extremely well considered. The Twins didn’t deal Dozier, because front office felt, either rightly or wrongly, they would get more value by holding on to him and letting him be traded later, or even adding a draft pick if he walks as a free agent.

Aside from Jason Castro, the Twins have been completely quiet on the Major League free agency front. Over the last couple of weeks, there have been assertions from the team that there will be roster moves, and now, we are hearing their name brought up in rumors with regularity. There have been the scattered relievers, like Joe Smith or Craig Breslow. More surprising are the nearly persistent rumors about the Twins looking at players like Mike Napoli or even a reunion with Justin Morneau.

I’m not sure I understand why the Twins seem to crave another slow footed DH/1b type of player for the roster, but I can appreciate the overall strategy. This off-season was remarkably slow across the board, and the Twins weren’t an exception. They just happen to be a bad team with higher expectations. It would be tougher for them to sign anyone, despite a fan base that demands it. As a result, they are sitting back, waiting to see what is available for cheap. Last year, they spun Fernando Abad for a prospect. It could happen again.

The Twins are in on Mike Napoli because the market was particularly slow for those very same DH/1b types. Napoli shouldn’t be on the market, and will likely get less money than his talent would command. If not him, perhaps the Twins would be interested in Chris Carter, also at a discount. There are several middling arms that could be signed, in addition to Breslow and Smith, at a discount, or even on a minor league deal. Without an avenue for an immediate reset of the team on the table, they are right to lie in wait, preying on the low hanging fruit of the late offseason.

There is a reason why Levine and Falvey are continuing to say that there will be moves coming, and a reason why there hasn’t been anything concrete beyond that. The Twins are continuing to lie and wait, waiting now for a deal, rather than a specific prize.