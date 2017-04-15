The Moment – The game was tied at 1 until the 7th inning, when Matt Davidson hit a solo homer to give the Sox a narrow lead. For Minnesota fans, this was extra painful, as most were also following the Wild game, which ultimately also ended 2-1 in favor of the bad guys. So, thanks Matt Davidson for just making everyone feel terrible.

The Hero – You know it’s a taut, tightly contested affair when the closer of the winning team most affects the win probability, and does so with a simple 1-2-3 inning. Alas, that is what happened on Friday night, when David Robinson worked his inning, struck out a pair, and was statistically the biggest game changer.

The Goat – Joe Mauer went 0-4, but was never really in a spot that you could say “ugh, Joe, if only you had a hit there”. I mean, he grounded in the double play in the first inning, but are you really thinking about the long term consequences of an AB that early? No, right?

The Soundtrack – Darkest Light – Lafayette Afro Rock Band. You might recognize this funk tune as the sample used by by Wreckx -n- Effect’s classic “Rump Shaker”. Zooma zoom zoom. But the original was a lot of the saxophone riff over and over again.

The Story – The White Sox made headlines at the beginning of the game by starting three Garcias in the outfield, the first time three players with the same last name have ever started in the same out field. This would be even more confusing tomorrow, on Jackie Robinson day, when they all would wear the same number as well. The Garcias acquitted themselves quite well, with 4 hits in 10 at bats, and a run scored.

The Twins took on Dylan Covey, who was making his first career MLB start. The Twins, meanwhile, countered with their seasoned veteran, Adalberto Mejia. All told, Mejia had the better outing, working 5 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 4. Covey gave up one more hit, and only struck out 1 batter (guess who). Maybe because he was seeing the ball differently in the intermittent rain, that was the only strikeout Buxton had in the game.

A big problem, really for both teams, was a failure to execute with runners in scoring position. The two teams combined to go 0-10. It’s a minor miracle there were any runs at all, frankly. Whatever they were trying today didn’t work. I think the Twins should go back to hitting dingers this weekend, as that was a pretty good strategy in Detroit.