The Moment: The Twins had tried to make a game of their affair in Chicago, after the White Sox had taken a 3-0 lead when Jason Castro hit a 2 run homer. The Sox eliminated any doubt when Avisail Garcia hit a two run homer to eliminate any doubt that the Twins were going to lose their first game.

The Hero: Not only did Garcia hit that home run to put some space between the two sides, but he tried to put it to bed early, when he hit a triple in the 2nd inning to drive in a run, while at the same time putting himself in a position to score. He did when Miguel Sano and Jason Castro botched a rundown

The Goat: Adalberto Mejia got his first MLB start, and while he wasn’t good, he was also on an extraordinarily short leash. He was pulled in the 2nd inning after giving up 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned runs (though that third, unearned run was going to come across earned at some point). I say he should have been allowed to stay in there, but maybe I’m alone in that opinion.

The Soundtrack: What do you do for money honey – AC/DC – It’s really too bad there isn’t a lightning bolt key on the standard keyboard.

The Story: The Twins had kind of an opposite game of the one they had yesterday. There were countless chances, with 9 hits and 2 walks, a couple of times where runners got to scoring position, only to have he inning end and the Twins to leave empty handed. The White Sox had just as many base runners, though they did also hit two home runs. That’ll do it.

One fun sidebar to the game was how impossible it was to keep track of fly balls. Jorge Polanco had a double that barely got our of the infield after it meandered around the atmosphere and thoroughly baffled Tyler Saladino. With the wind as strong as it was, it’s sort of incredible that there were three home runs in this game. Either the wind took a brief respite, or Jason Castro, Avisail Garcia and Geovany Soto are just really strong.

And hey, what’s the deal with catchers that can jack some serious dingers?

For the second game in a row, Paul Molitor only used 3 pitchers, which means that he can just leave things be. Some might question his decision to leave Justin Haley in for perhaps a bit longer than he should have been, before Garcia and Soto hit their back to back home runs. I’m ok with it, though. What is a long reliever for, if not long relief?

The two teams conclude their series tomorrow afternoon. For the time being, the Twins are still .500 on the road, and that’s pretty good.