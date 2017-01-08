It is getting to the point where it’s extremely difficult to say something about the Twins without discussing Brian Dozier. The thing is, going site to site, there is some variation of the headline “there is no news on Brian Dozier, but the Twins hope there is news on Brian Dozier very soon.” I like Brian Dozier, I recognize that he has a lot of talent, but I also wonder how this trade rumor mill exploded into such a drawn out fiasco. It’s paralyzed the outlets that cover the Twins, including this one.

Has it paralyzed the Twins, too?

A new front office with promises to reform the team and update the culture have added only Jason Castro and JB Shuck, while making only one trade, a move in the midst of the Rule 5 draft now a week into January. There are plenty of rumors from the Twins, specifically involving Dozier being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other than? Next to nothing. The Twins could use all the help in the bullpen they could get, but so far, the Twins haven’t been sniffing at any of the available relievers. Drew Storen signed with the Reds, for heaven’s sake. There have to be available players, but the Twins haven’t signed any of them.

The market has been fairly slow, to be sure, and there will be opportunities. On the other hand, the Dodgers have been the team on the other end of the rumor mill, and they have also signed Steve Geltz and Bobby Wilson just this week, as well as bringing back Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner since the rumors started churning. The Dodgers have fewer holes than the Twins, but they managed to fill them, and the Twins have remained silent.

Are the Twins being held hostage by a slow market, ready to break loose as spring approaches, or are they held hostage by themselves, unable to do any other business until the Dozier affair is finally resolved? Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing how the new front office works until their is some non-Dozier news to report.