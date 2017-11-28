Quantcast
The Instigator Podcast 6.14 – Should the Sabres Tap their Pipeline this Season?
Posted by on November 28, 2017

The Sabres are seeing success in Rochester this season as the prospects Buffalo has in the Flower City have lifted the Amerks to second in the AHL’s North Division. Led by the likes of CJ Smith and Brendan Guhle, the Amerks are proving to be a development dream for the Sabres. In what’s looking like a lost season, does it make sense for Jason Botterill to pull up his growing youngsters, or should he stay the course and allow those players to develop away from the struggles of the NHL club?

We discuss this, the looming return of Zach Bogosian and George Parros’ first serious foray into suspensions on this week’s episode.

 

