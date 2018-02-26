Fantasy sports create the ultimate sports experience for millions of fans across the world. It has evolved into a billion dollar industry. With close to 59 million fans, fantasy sports are definitely a little heaven for marketers.

Betting sites give the facts that the average fantasy sports player is around 38 years of age, with an average income of $75,000. On average 67% of the players are either employed or have a permanent source of income.

Major brands such as Unilever, Coca-Cola and Samsung are salvaging this opportunity and using this form of entertainment to reach out to more customers. Sports betting might be illegal for the most part, but the fantasy sports involve more skill than luck and are allowed all across the US, making it ideal for all sorts of advertisers and targeted messages.

You too, as a marketer, can maximize on this great opportunity, and here’s how:

1) Publish Fantasy Football Themed Content:



Creating relevant fantasy football content is a great way to attract attention to your brand. It is one of the most effective means for creating awareness. Once you create interesting content for the fans, they will be more inclined to purchase your brand’s products or services.

The simple act of adjusting your content to appeal to fantasy football lovers could drive numbers to your brand. You will be giving the fans a reason to be affiliated with you. You can create infographics, videos or blogs within this niche. One great way to do this would be to create blogs and articles within the niche.

2) Create a Custom League:



The best thing about using fantasy sports as a marketing channel is that you can actually have fun with it. Any form of business can create a custom league where you invite fans to play and your brand acts as the sports manager.

You could invite your current market base or attract a totally new market base through email listings, targeted social media ads or YouTube ads. This is a great way to create an engagement platform for fantasy sport fans who can be easily converted into leads.

Additionally, creating a custom league for your employees can act as an ongoing team building activity and a nice diversion, which can have a very positive impact on productivity.

3) Create Custom Deals Based on Game Outcomes:



One more way marketers can use fantasy sports as a marketing channel is by creating deals, offers and discount based on game outcomes. For example, if your business is based in a location with a famous team, you can give offers after the home team wins. For example, a restaurant can give free drinks right after a win.

Another great example is creating custom discount coupons related to fantasy sports, e.g discount coupon ‘FANTASY FOOTBALL’ that can be activated after a long gaming week.

Establish a new market from the immensely popular fantasy sports. It presents a great channel that’s both easy to leverage and has great potential.