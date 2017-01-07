This time of year gets harder to be an objective NY Giants fan. I remember making my only call ever into Mike and Mad Dog in January 2008, because I believed that the Giants were “live” to win the game. They poo-poo’d my bullishness and of course we know what happened.

So where does the objectivity end and the subjectivity begin in assessing the Giants’ chances? I honestly do not know. One thing that jumps out at me is that in the past 4 games, Janoris Jenkins has been active in 2 1/2 of them. In those games, the Giants held DAL to 7 pts, DET to 6 pts and WAS to 0 pts. This is the Janoris Jenkins Factor. That is the objective part of me both screaming out how good the Defense can be, hence how far the Giants can go this year in the playoffs. The subjective part still wants to come up with an excuse for what happened in Pittsburgh.

So let’s try to objectively list the Pros and Cons of a NY Giants Super Bowl run this postseason.

PRO’s

Demonstrated ability to beat good teams

#1 Fewest allowed TDs in NFL

Last 4 games of season Defensive performance

Eli has the potential to play a lot better than what we have seen

Eli historically has played better in the playoffs

Perkins’ elevation on depth chart to starter, first 100 yd gainer all season

Tune Up: went out strong with road win in Washington

Run game improvement last 3 games

No dominant teams in the NFL- everyone has warts

Locker room leadership/cohesiveness

Special teams stuffed Crowder, got it done this year (Jenkins return of blocked FG vs Saints)

Play up to the level of their opponent

Beckham

Team is relatively healthy

Jenkins Factor

CON’s

Road record 4-4

OL still has same problems in pass protection

No-huddle has problems on road

Still needs to prove can defeat a gameplan heavy on TE/RB usage (Pittsburgh)

McAdoo Offensive playcalling/with a lead

No margin for safety: can be vulnerable to a bad ref’s call or bounce of the ball

No Offensive TE threat/Red Zone failure