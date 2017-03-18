The puff pieces by the beat writers of the NY Giants are out. In an effort to make sure they do not rock the boat, they have congratulated JPP for coming back from his firecracker incident to lay claim to this blockbuster deal. “Premier Pass Rusher.” “Star Pass Rusher.”
Here is a list of Defensive Linemen and pass rushing Linebackers that are better than Jason Pierre-Paul. This is subjective based on a combination of pass rushing, run defense, and age. Summary- this list of over 40 NFL players dispels the notion that JPP is elite or premier. Elite or Premier is reserved for perhaps the Top 10 in the NFL, which JPP once was in 2011. Now, there are 40 who are arguably better. He has been signed; for the sake of Giants fans, we want to see him tear it up in 2017 and bring home the Lombardi. Let’s not kid ourselves though into thinking that at this time JPP is a premier NFL player. The Giants’ bankers and JPP’s bankers may agree, but we defer to this list to indicate otherwise.
Chandler Jones AZ
Vic Beasley ATL
Jerry Hughes BUF
Carlos Dunlop CIN
Michael Johnson CIN
Geno Atkins CIN
Jamie Collins CLE
Von Miller DEN
Derek Wolfe DEN
Shane Ray DEN
Ezekiel Ansah DET
JJ Watt HOU
Jadeveon Clowney HOU
Whitney Mercilus HOU
Myles Jack JAC
Calais Campbell JAC
Dee Ford KC
Justin Houston KC
Joey Bosa LAC
Melvin Ingram LAC
Robert Quinn LAR
Aaron Donald LAR
Ndamukong Suh MIA
Cameron Wake MIA
Everson Griffin MIN
Anthony Barr MIN
Trey Flowers NE
Cameron Jordan NO
Olivier Vernon NYG
Muhammad Wilkerson NYJ
Leonard Williams NYJ
Lamarr Houston OAK
Khalil Mack OAK
Cameron Heyward PIT
Bud Dupree PIT
DeForest Buckner SF
Michael Bennett SEA
Cliff Avril SEA
Gerald McCoy TB
Brian Orakpo TEN
Ryan Kerrigan WAS