The puff pieces by the beat writers of the NY Giants are out. In an effort to make sure they do not rock the boat, they have congratulated JPP for coming back from his firecracker incident to lay claim to this blockbuster deal. “Premier Pass Rusher.” “Star Pass Rusher.”

Here is a list of Defensive Linemen and pass rushing Linebackers that are better than Jason Pierre-Paul. This is subjective based on a combination of pass rushing, run defense, and age. Summary- this list of over 40 NFL players dispels the notion that JPP is elite or premier. Elite or Premier is reserved for perhaps the Top 10 in the NFL, which JPP once was in 2011. Now, there are 40 who are arguably better. He has been signed; for the sake of Giants fans, we want to see him tear it up in 2017 and bring home the Lombardi. Let’s not kid ourselves though into thinking that at this time JPP is a premier NFL player. The Giants’ bankers and JPP’s bankers may agree, but we defer to this list to indicate otherwise.

Chandler Jones AZ

Vic Beasley ATL

Jerry Hughes BUF

Carlos Dunlop CIN

Michael Johnson CIN

Geno Atkins CIN

Jamie Collins CLE

Von Miller DEN

Derek Wolfe DEN

Shane Ray DEN

Ezekiel Ansah DET

JJ Watt HOU

Jadeveon Clowney HOU

Whitney Mercilus HOU

Myles Jack JAC

Calais Campbell JAC

Dee Ford KC

Justin Houston KC

Joey Bosa LAC

Melvin Ingram LAC

Robert Quinn LAR

Aaron Donald LAR

Ndamukong Suh MIA

Cameron Wake MIA

Everson Griffin MIN

Anthony Barr MIN

Trey Flowers NE

Cameron Jordan NO

Olivier Vernon NYG

Muhammad Wilkerson NYJ

Leonard Williams NYJ

Lamarr Houston OAK

Khalil Mack OAK

Cameron Heyward PIT

Bud Dupree PIT

DeForest Buckner SF

Michael Bennett SEA

Cliff Avril SEA

Gerald McCoy TB

Brian Orakpo TEN

Ryan Kerrigan WAS