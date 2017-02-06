Incredible comeback! This game will be remembered for a very long time. Epic win by the Patriots.

I feel very bad for Atlanta fans. They will live this nightmare for a long time. I am barely over the SF-NYG January 2003 wildcard round loss. To lose in this fashion, Falcon fans must be in reeling.

Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan blew the game. You are up by 8 and Julio Jones has made a phenomenal catch to the 22 yard line of NE. There is only 4:40 left. A predictable run on 1st down loses 1 yd. It is 2nd down. There is only one thing you cannot do. You can run. You can even pass, BUT YOU CANNOT TAKE A SACK. Everyone who has watched millions of hours of football knows this. Ryan, a veteran, has to know this. You are in FG position to win the game. Yes, you can take a knee on 2nd and 3rd down if you like. Yes, you can run to try to kill the clock and push the ball inside a little further. I prefer to try to get in closer and not leave it to a 40 yard FG to ice the game. I would not necessarily run the ball. But if I pass the ball, there is one thing my QB has to know. DO NOT TAKE A SACK. Throw the ball way if there is nothing there. The clock inside Matt Ryan’s head has to tell him to get rid of the ball well before he feels too much heat. He held onto the ball way too long. And that was the beginning of the end. A holding penalty on Matthews reversed the next successful pass play to Sanu. So that penalty also killed. Incredible.

The Prevent Offense prevents you from winning. There was too much prevent and the Defense got gassed. One of my Rules (Fassel Rule of Prevent) states that when a large lead is blown, it is the coach’s fault. What was working for the first 37 minutes of the game when you are up 28-3 cannot all of a sudden vanish. Atlanta’s potent offense was not in attack mode until they needed it at 28-20, and then those 2 errors by Ryan and Matthews were essentially the last time they (realistically) touched the ball.

Belichick and Brady get tremendous props for executing a tremendous comeback. The Patriots made their own luck. That was an incredible Super Bowl.