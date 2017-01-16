As a football fan, the Divisional Round is always my favorite weekend. Always has been, always will be. Longtime readers of this blog know the serenades of Raiders Steelers games in the 1970s. Great stuff. For younger fans, know that the GB-DAL game was a classic, every bit as good as those fabled games. Rodgers w tempo (a lead) is sooo hard to beat. Today’s game, with the influence of the officiating, is not the same. But I won’t kid myself and think these big divisional rounds were not without awful calls historically… the Flipper Anderson catch in the ’89 playoffs was preceded by a horrible Pass Interference call on the Giants (Hill) that crushed the ending. So let’s celebrate what a great weekend of football we had.

Random thoughts from this weekend:

1) Houston exposed NE’s “serviceable” OL, but NE adjusted at halftime and it looked like they gave help to who was covering Mercilus. Crickets from that pass rush in H2.

2) When does Edelman NOT push off on his routes? He does it nearly every play and until they start calling him on it, he’s always going to look “quicker.”

3) As soon as Earl Thomas went down, we said here on this NY Giants blog (see #16 below) that that was too big a loss to recover from for the Seahawks. He was missed in a big way on Saturday. What Earl Thomas does as a Safety in today’s NFL is enormous. Missing him on patrol vs Matt Ryan’s Offense was gi-normous.

4) Yes Brady at 39 is ridiculous, but as we know (XLII, XLVI) if you get pressure on him even he has a hard time.

5) … and that’s the genius of Rodgers. How do you beat a QB who just nullifies most pressure with his planned exits? He will miss finding receivers but everyone understands that his trade-off of minding the pass rush makes him all the more lethal. It’s like Tarkenton on steroids, because Rodgers passing is sick.

6) We all knew that Prescott would make a mistake somewhere to jeopardize his team’s chances. It’s just extremely hard for a rookie QB to navigate the playoffs.