The NY Giants 2017 Schedule has been released.

Sun Sep 10 830PM at DAL

Mon Sep 18 830PM DET

Sun Sep 24 100PM at PHL

Sun Oct 1 405PM at TB

Sun Oct 8 100PM LAC

Sun Oct 15 830PM at DEN

Sun Oct 22 425PM SEA

BYE

Sun Nov 5 100PM LAR

Sun Nov12 425PM at SF

Sun Nov 19 100PM KC

Thu Nov 23 830PM at WAS

Sun Dec 3 425PM at OAK

Sun Dec 10 425PM DAL

Sun Dec 17 100PM PHL

Sun Dec 24 425PM at AZ

Sun Dec 31 100PM WAS

There is no crying in baseball. And football too. So quit yapping about this bad break or that bad break. About the only thing worth discussing is why the NFL could not accommodate the Giants’ request to give them one set of back to back West Coast games. The Giants made that request because of the unusual situation of playing both the AFC West AND the NFC West in the same year. The next time this will happen is 2029. McAdoo figured 3 transcontinental trips was better than 4 transcontinental trips. But 4 it is. No luck. Next. Onward.

Paul Schwartz of the Post remarks that the Giants play all 3 divisional foes at home at the end of the season… can they make a late run? My reaction is- the Giants need to make an early run, a middle run, a late run and a playoff run. This year it is All-In. So let’s stop measuring the Giants versus other teams and let them measure against the Giants. Jordan Raanan of ESPN predicts 10-6. For starters, it is WAY TOO EARLY for any predictions. What I will say is that 10-6 after finishing 11-5 last season without a semblance of an offense would be a disappointment. That is the Brandon Marshall effect speaking. Yes, the OL is the real issue. But 10-6 this season is less than this team’s objective. The Giants are thinking big this year. As well they should. They want to win the division and 10-6 most likely does not get that done. When your franchise QB is 36 and your star WR is still on his cheap rookie contract, it is WIN NOW. It is not 10-6. Play a tougher schedule. Win. Play the best to be the best. And make that playoff run.