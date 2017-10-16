TONIGHT, McADOO GAVE UP PLAYCALLING DUTIES. The Giants won their first game of the season.

Coincidence? Of course not.

This morning I wrote a blogpost called McAdoolusional, giving the Giants Head Coach great criticism. This was echoed by Steve Smith on NFL Network. Both criticisms focused on McAdoo’s unsuccessful playcalling and his obstinance to relinquish those duties. All the evidence pointed to his failure in this capacity. Worse, we argued that this prevented McAdoo from doing his true job, managing the team. Beyond that, we also pointed out how McAdoo did not hold himself accountable, undermining his authority.

McAdoo finally fired himself. Or did he? He said he turned over the playcalling because “the entire team needed me this week.” My goodness, is that an ego-filled lame backout or what? Whatever. He did it. He quit for the better of the team. And you could see the difference.

It started with a revamped OL. Pugh is back at RT. Fluker can run block. Sullivan stuck with the run against an excellent run Defense. Darkwa committed to his run assignments. Sullivan used Engram early and often in the passing game to take the pressure off the new WRs.

JPP had a good matchup against a weaker RT. He doubled his sacks in one game vs the first five, getting 3 this evening.

The Giants forced 3 turnovers, including a pick 6. The Giants played a lot better but the Offense is still a work in progress. It will get improve when Shepard returns.

McAdoo, by whatever means, was held accountable. This is perhaps most significant. The players can put their bodies out there for a cause, knowing that the Head Coach (ultimately?) is going to be held to the same standard of performance that they are. The shame of it is that it happened 5 games too late. The season is still effectively over. At least they can grow and move forward. New players will gain experience. There is no playoff drive. But we can see Engram develop and salvage something from this OL.

Where does this leave McAdoo and Reese? If McAdoo’s change was purposeful and sincere, it is a start. If his lame spin, which logically would be true a long time ago, is part of his continued denial that he was the obstacle, then this will be just a blip. If he realizes that change is necessary when called for, even if he is the culprit, then that is progress. Let’s hope it’s the latter.

For Reese, maybe he was paying attention to what kind of architecture won tonight. Better OL play, a commitment to running the ball, and no WR fireworks won this game. Reese is WR happy. He loves those toys. Tonight the Giants were without OBJ, Marshall and Shepard. Yet they won. Memo to Reese: build your team inside out.

For OBJ, your team was 0-4 with you in the lineup and it is 1-1 without you. OBJ is not bigger than the team. The peeing unsportsmanlike celebrations and other activities do not help the team win titles. Of course the star attributes are important but this win is a reminder that this player is only a part of a solution, not the solution.

Let’s see what McAdoo says about the playcalling questions posited by the media in the wake of the win. We don’t want to see ego involved with this. Team first.