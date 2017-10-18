Guest Post

This past Sunday we saw vintage 1980’s Bill Parcells football. Recall that those teams had average (at best) wide receivers like Bobby Johnson and Lionel Manuel. They had great tight end play with Mark Bavaro. They had straight-ahead runners like Ottis Anderson and Joe Morris. They won by winning the trenches, shortening the game by running the ball, playing stout defense, and not making mistakes. The scheme maximized the personnel. Kudos to McAdoo, Sullivan, and Spagnuolo for dusting off this game plan.

That being said, the Giants are not as good as they looked Sunday night, nor as bad as they’ve looked in their losses. They are two shanked punts away from being a .500 team. They’ve been competitive in most of their games. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they are pretty banged up right now and the win vs Denver is a single data point. If they can squeeze out a win this weekend vs SEA and get healthy over the bye week, maybe they can pick up some momentum going into the second half of the season.