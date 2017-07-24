There are few players less understood in the NFL than Eli Manning. To borrow a phrase from Churchill, he is a riddle wrapped in a puzzle inside an enigma. How can it be that this seemingly average QB can find himself at 8th all time in passing yardage? The numbers do not matter to the outsiders who routinely trash him. At face value the critics are correct. Eli really is a slightly above average QB who does not lift his team up enough to warrant elite status (save 2011, when it really was all about him and his Q4 comebacks). Yet Eli’s combined work is so exemplary that this writer believes he will be enshrined in Canton. So why is there this constant battle on Eli Manning? Why is the discussion so loud and divided?

A Tale of Two Cities

His accuracy is ordinary. Many of his postseasons have been extraordinary.

His seasons are ordinary. His career is extraordinary.

The 2007 regular season was ordinary. The 2007 postseason was extraordinary.

His interception rate is ordinary. His passing accomplishments are extraordinary.

So it really depends on which Eli you want to see. Professional sports judges the player on ability. The NFL, because of injuries and attrition, judges the player on ability AND availability. Eli Manning is one part average ability and one part extraordinary availability. For the QB position, any GM will tell you that if they can have an average QB for 14 years of consecutive starts, they would not walk but instead would run to the podium for that deliverable.

The metaphor of Eli Manning’s enigmatic career is the backfoot throw. Giants fans cringe and detractors howl when the NY Giants QB does not step into his throw and lofts a duck. Yet this is how the human gumby has a 199 game consecutive starting streak. His fans will curse the throw but they will sleep well knowing that he is always there on gameday.

Statistics are a nasty discipline. You can twist the numbers six ways from Sunday. Lies, damn lies and statistics, said Twain. Well, this is a NY Giants blog, and we won’t apologize for Eli’s 2 Super Bowl MVPs. We admit to our bias to support Eli, but that is far as it goes. We remain objective to a fault, owing many Giants fans to swear off this site, sometimes having called us haters. After blogging for 10 years, we don’t hear much of that anymore. A lot of that comes from the fact that when we point out problems, the problems are legitimate. In 2014, we were the first one to conclude that the team’s injuries were a structural issue. The rest of the mainstream media and other sycophantic bloggers looked the other way and said it was “just bad luck,” only to watch (1) another 2 seasons of record injuries (2) a change in the Strength & Conditioning Coordinator in 2016 (3) a change in the team’s approach to strength training in 2016 and (4) a complete reversal of fortune in injuries resulting in the first playoff appearance in 5 years. Add two bearish calls for the 2014 and 2015 season (correct, both years finished “Under” the Las Vegas win total at 6-10) plus a Bullish Call on 2016 (correct, finishing above the “Over” Las Vegas win total at 11-5) and our views are no longer ‘hate’ and are instead ‘realistic and objective.’

Eli had a bad year in 2016. There were a couple of stinkers in there that reminded of us of some of the turkeys from 2007’s regular season. His QB rating last season lumped him in there with greats of the game including Trevor Siemian, Colin Kaepernick and Cody Kessler. After all, they argue, those QBs had poor OLs too, so how can you possibly defend this guy?! In part, they are correct. Eli had a bad year. But we have to look a little deeper into those statistics to better understand the story. Eli’s Left Tackle protecting his blind side was the single worst offender in the NFL last year in QB hurries.