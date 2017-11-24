More vomit. At this point the only reason why I’m bothering to watch these pointless games is to keep tabs on any meaningful change that would cause me to reassess my views on McAdoo and Reese. There are none. The mainstream media is trying to weave a narrative where they save these guys’ jobs. Do not buy it. Do not believe it. It’s garbage and this team needs a reset.

So what happened in Fedex Field? The Redskins are decimated with injuries. They made a calamity of errors… so many that if I were a skins blogger I could write an entire post on their stupidity and mismanagement. Yet because the Giants were able to muster a grand total of 3 pts of Offense, they lost anyway. The key to understanding how a WAS team that went toe to toe with the Saints in the dome and then went putrid a week later was the loss of RB Chris Thompson. According to Anthony Brown of SkinsHogHeaven, “his loss was enormous. He was a big part of the Offense all year.” Without Thompson, and Reed out, all that left was Crowder. Crowder obliged with 7 catches for 141 yards. To put that in perspective, the entire Giants Offense has 162 yds before garbage time padded 36 yards of fiction onto the final number. Yes, it was that bad. I don’t believe the Giants generated a single first down in H2 until that final meaningless possession. Weave that into your narrative for saving McAdoo.

Speaking about fiction, the Giants got 6 sacks. 4 of them were coverage sacks and a fifth was Kennard moving right past the Guard. JPP did get one real sack. But the story was Cousins sitting back there all day and finally getting just enough to overcome a pick 6 vs Jenkins (which tied the game at 10-10). So this game was mostly 20-3. The Jenkins INT was an oops that deflected off the WR into the air so that JJ could lift it and weave his way to the end zone. Good thing. Otherwise I’m not sure we make it to 10 pts.

The best thing about this contest? We don’t have to hear about the Giants for 10 days. The best thing about this loss? We don’t have to hear the mainstream media patronize the fans with how well the coaches and GM are doing… for 10 days.

Maybe I’ll add to this post tomorrow but all you need to know is the Giants s*cked worse than the depleted and sloppy Redskins.