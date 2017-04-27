Wonder: “Here is the Top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a lot of these guys do not belong with such lofty status. This is because it is not a great draft. The depth in this Draft is WR, TE and CB in Rounds 2-4. That is where the value is. If I could trade my 23rd pick in the Draft (assuming that TE OJ Howard, S Jabrill Peppers and T Cam Robinson aren’t there) I would do that. The reason why is that there is very little difference in this draft from pick ~15 to 50. This is noted because in Parts 1-3, I stated that some players are to be taken in Round 2 yet they have Round 1 ranking here in my Top 50. The ranking moves up despite the quality still be in Round 2. TRADE DOWN and collect 2’s and 3’s. There are good, not great, players there that will help your team, so get more of them and let someone else reach up and covet. NFL GMs are very good at that.

Grade

1= All Pro

2= Pro Bowl

3= Solid Starter

4= Replaceable Starter

5= Backup

6= Fringe/Specials

7= Bust

1. DE Myles Garrett 1

2. DT Solomon Thomas 1

3. DT Jonathan Allen 2

4. LB Reuben Foster 1 (pictured)

5. WR Mike Williams 1

6. QB Deshaun Watson 2 or 7

7. WR John Ross 2

8. TE OJ Howard 1

9. T Cam Robinson 2

10. TE Evan Engram 2

11. WR Corey Davis 2

12. S Jabrill Peppers 1

13. RB Leonard Fournette 1 behind DAL OL, 7 behind NYJ OL

14. RB Joe Mixon 2 or 7

15. Tyus Bowser 3

16. LB Haasan Reddick 3

17. S Jamal Adams 3

18. CB Kevin King 3

19. G Forrest Lamp 3

20. S Budda Baker 3

21. S Malik Hooker 2 or 7 (all injury related)

22. CB Marshawn Lattimore 2 or 7 (all injury related)

23. WR Zay Jones 3

24. DE Takkarist McKinley 3

25. DE Taco Charlton 3

26. RB Alvin Kamara 3

27. DE Jordan Willis 3* could become 2

28. DE Derek Barnett 3

29. TE David Njoku 3

30. QB Mitchell Trubisky 4

31. RB Christian McCaffrey 2 or 5

32. RB Dalvin Cook 3

33. LB Charles Harris 3

34. CB Marlon Humphrey 4

35. CB Jourdan Lewis 4

36. T Garett Bolles 4

37. T Ryan Ramczyk 4

38. WR Curtis Samuel 3 or 7

39. S Obi Melifonwu 3

40. QB Josh Dobbs 2 or 7

41. CB Fabian Moreau 3

42. LB Raekwon McMillan 3

43. DE Tanoh Kaposgnagnon 3 but could be 2

44. DE Daeshon Hall 3

45. WR Chris Godwin 3

46. LB Jarrad Davis 4

47. LB Ryan Anderson 4

48. CB Tre’Davious White 3

49. CB Adoree Jackson 3

50. QB De Shone Kizer 3 or 7