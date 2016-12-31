It’s playoff time! The Clemson Tigers are back in the playoff and ready to make another run at Alabama’s crown, while the Ohio State Buckeyes have returned to the playoff after missing the mark last season. With as much NFL talent as both teams have on both sides of the ball, this game has all the makings to be a brutal clash.

By: Derrik Klassen

Clemson Tigers

DeShaun Watson, QB, Clemson, 6’3”, 215 pounds, #4 (Junior)

Watson is the best quarterback in the class. He is a dynamic player who has played with a newfound sense of control and urgency in 2016. Watson has good arm strength and plenty of control; he can make all of the easy throws and fit in tough throws over the middle of the field and to the sideline. In the pocket, Watson plays with excellent command. He is efficient in the way that he reads the field, and understands when to pull the trigger and where to place the ball depending on the defense’s positioning. Watson checks all the boxes.

Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson, 6’0”, 210 pounds, #9 (Redshirt Junior)

Running backs need to play with command and understanding that their only job is to get downhill: Gallman does that. Gallman is not an overly quick or fast running back, but he attacks the line of scrimmage without hesitation and sets himself up well at the second level to avoid contact. Gallman’s athleticism will not allow him to be a dominant feature back, but he will be a valuable running back in the NFL.

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson, 6’3”, 225 pounds, #7 (Redshirt Junior)

It took Williams a few games to readjust to the game after returning from a season-ending neck injury that he suffered last season, but Williams found his groove. His chemistry with Watson is beautiful, especially on back shoulder routes. Williams is not going to be an elite separator in the NFL, but Williams has a great understanding of the nuances of wide receiver that allow him to create small pockets of separation at the right time. On top of that, Williams is a beast at the catch point and locates the ball at its highest point.

Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson, 6’5”, 260 pounds, #16

Leggett fits the mold of what the NFL is looking for in receiving tight ends. He has a lean, athletic body that is often too quick for opposing linebackers to handle. Even Alabama’s Reuben Foster had trouble covering Leggett in last year’s championship game. Leggett is best on crossers, drags and quick outs, where he can get the ball and, theoretically, have plenty of room to run and make a play.

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson, 6’1”, 200 pounds, #25

Tankersley is a typical Seattle Seahawks cornerback. He’s long, strong and intelligent. Tankersley can press at the line and follow receivers up the sideline, often forcing them closer to the boundary than they would like. Tankersley’s height and length, coupled with his deceptive athleticism, makes him a menace at the catch point. He can so often close on the ball at the last second and knock passes away.

Ben Boulware, LB, Clemson, 6’0”, 235 pounds, #10

Boulware is an aggressive linebacker. For better or for worse, Boulware immediately attacks what he sees. It can lead him to overrun some plays, but he also finds himself behind or near the line of scrimmage quite often. Boulware has to rely on his instincts because he is not an impressive athlete. His strength and speed is often underwhelming. That said, Boulware should stick around in the league for a while.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State, 6’1”, 195 pounds, #8

Conley wins with technique and precision. At times, Conley feels one step ahead of the wide receiver and almost begins to run the route for the receiver. He is not an overly physical presence, but his ability to flow in and out of breaks and stay tight to the receiver’s hip is impressive.

Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State, 6’2”, 243 pounds, #5 (Junior)

The 2017 NFL Draft appears to have a nice linebacker class and that is partially due to McMillan. McMillan is an explosive, strong linebacker who controls the middle of the front seven for the Buckeyes. He directs the flow of traffic in the running game and presses the line of scrimmage with great aggression. McMillan vs Clemson’s rushing game plan will be an interesting battle.

Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State, 5’11”, 197 pounds, #4 (Junior)

There are very few players in college football who are as terrifying with the ball in their hands as Samuel is. Ohio State finds a myriad of ways to get Samuel the ball, both as a running back and a wide receiver. His blend of decisiveness, burst and agility makes him a tyrant when running in space. He’s not a great between-the-tackles runner, but he’s an excellent playmaker.

JT Barrett, QB, Ohio State, 6’2”, 222 pounds, #16 (Redshirt Junior)

Barrett is the perennial college success, NFL non-factor. As a redshirt freshman, Barrett nearly won the Heisman before getting injured near the end of the season, then battled with Cardale Jones for a starting job in 2015. With Jones gone, Barrett retained the job in 2016 and has been good enough to allow Ohio State’s incredible roster to win games. Barrett is a lackluster passer, both from a physical standpoint and mental standpoint. Barrett too often goes to his shortest route. When he does want to test down the field, his arm fails him a majority of the time. Barrett has the athleticism and poise for the position, but he is lacking elsewhere.

Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State, 6’3”, 300 pounds, #65

Elflein is an outstanding interior lineman. Prior to this season, Elflein played guard and was exceptional at the position. He moved to center this season out of necessity. Now at center, Elflein has shown the intelligence and mentality to survive at center. His anchor is impressive in pass protection and he often generates push in the run game. While not a stunning athlete, Elflein has more than enough juice to move to the second level and work combo blocks.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State, 6’1”, 192 pounds, #2 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Lattimore needs some more polish, but he is a player. Lattimore is a stunning athlete who has the speed and quickness to keep up with anybody. Granted, his footwork sometimes diminishes that athleticism, but there are flashes of great cornerback play from him. Lattimore finds the ball well at the catch point and seldom allows catches to covered wide receivers.

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State, 6’2”, 205 pounds, #24 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Hooker is one of the best safeties in the country. His range in coverage is truly incredible. A safety’s range is depending on his speed, of course, as well as his ability to identify route combos and make quick decisions. Hooker has high end speed and decision making, allowing him to cover an absurd amount of ground, both as a deep safety and as a “rat in the hole” type. Hooker is a great cover safety with plenty of ability to tackle and survive against the run.