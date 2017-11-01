Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Uncategorized
Astros threw water at Ken Jeong while he was carrying Dodgers flag on dugout
Posted by on November 1, 2017

Actor Ken Jeong, as a Dodgers fan, has been given the opportunity to carry the Dodgers flag on the visiting team’s dugout a few times during the MLB playoffs.

Fellow actor Rob Lowe has been carrying the Dodgers flag on the home team’s dugout, while Jeong has been doing his thing opposite him.

But Game 7s are a bit different, and the Astros players made it clear they did not want Jeong standing on their dugout on Wednesday night, so they splashed him with water.

😬😬😬

A post shared by Houston Astros (@astrosbaseball) on

Jeong got some water in his face, but it was all in good fun, and in the spirit of baseball.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s