Round 4 – Pick 137 // Zach Banner G/T

Zach Banner joins the Colts as competition for La’Raven Clark, Joe Haeg, and Denzelle Good on the right side of the Colts offensive line. The massive Banner (6’8” 360-ish pounds) played tackle at USC but has many projecting him as a guard at the NFL level. His size and strength dominated players at the collegiate level as soon as he got his hands on them…if he got his hands on them.

Concerns about Banner are that he’s had issues keeping his weight at a reasonable playing level and can get beat by speed rushers due to his heavy footwork. A move to guard should help alleviate the pressure of having to slow down the NFL’s pass rushers. The question at guard becomes: can this towering person bend enough to not have a leverage disadvantage against defensive lineman and also to get out of the 6’4” Andrew Luck’s eye line?

The best thing about Banner is that, as a large human being, he takes up a lot of space in the pass game and can drive people into the dirt in the run game. Ballard has already said that he sees Haeg as a guard which opens the door to a starting position at right tackle. Depending on where Banner’s weight and quickness are by training camp (during the draft process he’s been reported anywhere from 360 to 385 pounds), he will probably also see time at tackle as the Colts work to solidify the right side of the offensive line depth chart.

If Banner becomes a solid offensive lineman for the Colts, I look forward to all of the Hulk references that the fanbase can muster.

